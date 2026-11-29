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Liverpool could reportedly consider selling Ryan Gravenberch in 2027 amid suggestions that the club regret handing the Netherlands international a lucrative contract.

The midfielder established himself as an important player at Anfield after joining from Bayern Munich in 2023, but fresh speculation surrounding his long-term future has raised questions about Liverpool’s midfield plans.

Selling Gravenberch would represent a significant change of direction for the Merseyside club, particularly given his previous importance to the team.

Liverpool may regret Gravenberch contract extension

Speaking to Football Insider, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness suggested that Liverpool could offload Gravenberch as early as January, with a potential return to the Bundesliga on the cards.

The 24-year-old signed a contract extension in March 2026, committing his future to the Reds until 2032. However, his situation has changed considerably since Andoni Iraola’s arrival.

Gravenberch has started just four Premier League matches this season, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and emerging youngster Trey Nyoni providing competition for places.

Wyness believes the Dutchman’s substantial wages could encourage Liverpool to consider offers for him in 2027.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside reported earlier this month that Gravenberch’s representatives are exploring potential exit opportunities despite his recent contract extension.

However, Liverpool have yet to publicly indicate that they intend to sell the midfielder.

Reds hould not rush into selling Gravenberch

It is remarkable how quickly Gravenberch’s situation at Anfield has changed.

The Dutchman was instrumental in Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph during the 2024/25 campaign under Arne Slot, demonstrating his ability to operate effectively in a deeper midfield role.

At just 24, Gravenberch still has his best years ahead of him. His physical presence, progressive ball-carrying ability and composure under pressure remain valuable attributes.

While Iraola’s tactical demands may differ from those of his predecessor, Liverpool should give Gravenberch sufficient time to adapt before making a definitive decision.

The emergence of Nyoni is encouraging, but selling an established international midfielder would potentially weaken Liverpool’s squad depth.

Unless Gravenberch actively pushes for an exit or Liverpool receive a substantial transfer offer, retaining him would arguably be the more sensible decision.

The Reds must avoid making a premature decision that they could regret even more than the reported contract extension itself.

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