Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch’s agent is reportedly actively exploring potential options for his client to leave Liverpool.

According to a claim from an insider account on X, Gravenberch’s representative, José Fortes Rodriguez, has been in contact with several European clubs to gauge possible interest in the 24-year-old.

Ryan Gravenberch’s agent reportedly exploring Liverpool exit options

According to @ITKSpace, Rodriguez has begun assessing potential destinations for the Liverpool midfielder and has already established contact with several European clubs.

However, no decision has been made regarding the midfielder’s future, and Gravenberch could still choose to continue his career at Anfield.

The account posted the following information:

“FYI: José Fortes Rodriguez, the agent of Ryan Gravenberch, is actively exploring potential avenues for his client to leave #LFC and has already maintained loose but direct contact with several European clubs regarding the midfielder’s situation. However, no decision has been made, and Gravenberch could very well envisage continuing his career at England’s grandest institution, Liverpool Football Club, but his representative remains determined to explore the market and assess what opportunities might emerge before any definitive decision is taken.”

? FYI: José Fortes Rodriguez, the agent of Ryan Gravenberch, is actively exploring potential avenues for his client to leave #LFC and has already maintained loose but direct contact with several European clubs regarding the midfielder’s situation. However, no decision has been… https://t.co/Wrgxdt4C6x — Space | ™ (@ITKSpace) November 12, 2026

While no formal exit request has been lodged, the update suggests Gravenberch’s camp is keeping all avenues open ahead of upcoming transfer windows, despite the midfielder having signed a lucrative six-year contract extension in March keeping him tied to Anfield until 2032.

Ryan Gravenberch has attracted interest from Europe’s top clubs

Should Gravenberch seriously consider an Anfield exit, he will not be short of elite suitors across the continent.

Gravenberch has previously attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have been linked with the midfielder during different stages of his career, with his technical ability and development at Liverpool making him an intriguing prospect.

The Netherlands international joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich after previously establishing himself as one of Ajax’s most promising young talents.

Despite the rumours, Liverpool would be under little immediate pressure to consider offers for Gravenberch due to the recent contract extension.

That lengthy contract would give Liverpool considerable control over any potential negotiations.

It would also mean that interested clubs could face a substantial asking price if they attempted to secure his signature.