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Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could be handed an unfamiliar role at right-back when the Reds face Brighton in the Premier League this weekend.

Andoni Iraola faces several important selection decisions following Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 Champions League victory over Villarreal on Tuesday night.

Gravenberch is available again after serving a domestic suspension, but his return has created an intriguing tactical dilemma for the Liverpool manager.

Ryan Gravenberch could start at right-back for Liverpool against Brighton

Gravenberch started in an advanced midfield position during Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Villarreal.

The Dutch international was deployed in the number 10 role, but he could find himself playing elsewhere when Liverpool return to Premier League action.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Wirtz is expected to reclaim the attacking midfield position following his influential second-half performance against the Spanish side.

That could leave Gravenberch competing for a deeper midfield role or potentially moving into the backline.

The report suggests Iraola could consider using the 24-year-old at right-back, where his technical qualities would offer Liverpool a different tactical option.

Rather than operating as a conventional overlapping full-back, Gravenberch could move into central areas when Liverpool have possession.

His ability to receive the ball under pressure, carry possession forward and combine with midfield teammates could help the Reds create numerical advantages against Brighton.

Such an adjustment would represent a significant positional change for Gravenberch, although his experience in several midfield roles gives him the technical attributes to operate in a more fluid system.

However, there is no confirmation that Iraola has decided to make the switch.

What would Ryan Gravenberch’s move mean for Ronald Araujo?

Ronald Araujo has been operating at right-back in recent matches, providing Liverpool with additional defensive strength and physicality.

The Barcelona loanee has impressed with his performances, while Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet have established themselves as the central defensive partnership.

However, Araujo was substituted at half-time against Villarreal as Iraola made tactical changes to improve Liverpool’s attacking play.

That decision has raised questions over whether the Uruguay international will retain his starting position against Brighton.

If Gravenberch is selected at right-back, Araujo could be given a rest following a demanding sequence of fixtures.

Alternatively, Iraola may simply believe that Gravenberch’s ability to move into midfield would be better suited to the tactical challenges posed by Brighton.

Fabian Hürzeler’s side have made an impressive start to the Premier League season, winning five of their opening seven matches.

Their ability to compete for possession and apply pressure in central areas could influence Iraola’s decision.

Nevertheless, Araujo’s defensive qualities remain valuable, particularly against opponents capable of attacking quickly through wide areas.

The Liverpool manager must therefore decide whether to prioritise defensive stability or additional control in possession.