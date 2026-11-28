(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has revealed that midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is unlikely to be available for Sunday’s Premier League Merseyside derby clash against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international has been sidelined since Liverpool’s 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal on November 1 and had been hoping to return in time for the clash against their local rivals.

However, speaking during his pre-match press conference at the AXA Training Centre, Iraola admitted that the fixture will almost certainly come too soon for Gravenberch, who joins Cody Gakpo on the sideline.

Iraola said (quotes via Liverpool Echo):

“It’s going to be difficult. I cannot say no [his availability for Sunday’s match]. But it’s difficult, he is dealing with this situation. Important thing is he is back with no pain to play as free as possible.”

Ryan Gravenberch’s agent reportedly exploring potential exit despite six-year contract

Gravenberch’s injury frustration comes amid with growing uncertainty surrounding his long-term Anfield future.

The Dutch international only signed a six-year contract extension in March 2026, committing his future to Liverpool until 2032.

However, recent reports have suggested that his agent, José Fortes Rodriguez, has made informal contact with several leading European clubs to gauge potential transfer interest.

Given the length of his contract, the Reds remain in a particularly strong negotiating position should any interested club come forward.

Nevertheless, the speculation adds another layer of uncertainty to what has been a frustrating, injury-disrupted campaign for the Dutchman so far.

Could Trey Nyoni’s emergence threaten Ryan Gravenberch’s starting spot at Liverpool?

While Gravenberch has been recovering from injury, Liverpool’s exciting teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni has continued to make significant strides under Iraola.

The 19-year-old became Liverpool’s second-youngest Champions League goalscorer when he found the net against Fenerbahçe earlier this month.

He followed that up with another composed performance in Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge, playing 73 minutes as Liverpool secured an impressive win in Belgium.

Nyoni’s composure in possession, technical ability and willingness to take responsibility at such a young age have been particularly encouraging.

Liverpool are also reportedly preparing improved contract terms for the England Under-21 international, reflecting his growing importance to the club’s long-term plans.

While Gravenberch remains an established first-team player, Nyoni’s emergence has given Iraola another exciting option in midfield.