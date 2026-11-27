Liverpool players celebrate against Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping tabs on Derry Scherhant as they look to strengthen their attacking options, with the German winger emerging as a potential alternative to Luis Diaz.

The Bundesliga giants are assessing several targets ahead of the summer transfer window, and the Freiburg forward has attracted attention with his performances and growing reputation in German football.

Derry Scherhant emerges as Bayern Munich target

According to Christian Falk, Bayern have scouted Scherhant as they consider adding another attacking player to their squad. The German international is seen as a fit for the club’s recruitment strategy, although opportunities for regular football in Munich could be limited.

The 24-year-old has established himself as an exciting talent, and his versatility across the attacking positions could make him an attractive option for Bayern. His situation is reportedly worth monitoring, as he is also considering his next career move.

Bayern are expected to revisit several names on their shortlist in the coming months, and Scherhant could become a serious candidate ahead of the summer window.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Bayern face competition for attacking reinforcements

Bayern are also understood to have previously explored a move for Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha, but securing his signature now appears increasingly difficult.

The teenager impressed in Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United, strengthening belief that the Merseyside club will seek to secure his long-term future with a new contract.

Falk suggested Bayern was prepared to offer around €70 million (£58.5m) for Ngumoha this summer, but Liverpool rejected their approach. The German side had hoped another opportunity could emerge, potentially with the youngster approaching the final year of his contract.

However, his recent performances have made that scenario less likely, leaving Bayern potentially needing to explore alternative targets.

Scherhant could therefore be a more realistic option for the Bundesliga champions as they look to reinforce their attack without pursuing an increasingly difficult deal for Ngumoha.