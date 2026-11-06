Bayern Munich prepared huge €70m move for Liverpool star but move evetually failed

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Bayern Munich were reportedly prepared to make a huge investment in Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha after identifying the winger as one of Europe’s most exciting young attacking talents.

The 18-year-old has made rapid progress at Anfield since leaving Chelsea’s academy and is now considered part of Liverpool’s first-team plans under Andoni Iraola.

His potential has inevitably attracted interest from elsewhere, but Liverpool appear determined to ensure that his long-term future remains on Merseyside.

Christian Falk reveals extent of Bayern Munich interest

According to German transfer insider Christian Falk, Bayern were prepared to spend around €70million (£58.3m) on Ngumoha as they explored options to strengthen the left side of their attack.

Falk revealed that Bayern had held discussions with the player’s representatives, including his brother, but Liverpool’s unwillingness to negotiate proved a major obstacle.

Bayern had also explored other targets, including Bradley Barcola, but Ngumoha was regarded as a serious option before Liverpool made their position clear.

The interest has not entirely disappeared. A recent CaughtOffside report suggested Bayern could revisit Ngumoha as they consider adding another winger following Luis Diaz’s injury. Liverpool, however, remain highly reluctant to sanction a sale.

Liverpool would be right to resist even a huge offer

A €70m proposal for an 18-year-old would normally force any club to seriously consider selling, but Liverpool’s stance is understandable.

Ngumoha is not simply being viewed as an academy prospect anymore. He is already receiving meaningful first-team opportunities and has the pace, directness and technical ability to develop into a major Premier League player.

More importantly, his contract situation appears to be moving in Liverpool’s favour. This Is Anfield reported in October that a new long-term deal is considered a matter of “when, not if”, with the youngster happy at the club and negotiations continuing.

His existing contract runs until 2028, so Liverpool are under no immediate pressure to sell.

That makes rejecting Bayern’s interest a sensible gamble. €70m is enormous money, but losing a player who could eventually be worth considerably more and potentially become a cornerstone of Liverpool’s attack, would carry its own cost.

For now, Bayern’s interest simply shows how highly Ngumoha is rated across Europe.

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