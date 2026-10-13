Arsenal closely tracking 'special talent' at Liverpool admired by Virgil Van Dijk

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Rio Ngumoha, with the Liverpool winger emerging as a possible long-term option for Mikel Arteta on the left side of attack.



The 18-year-old has already built an impressive reputation at Anfield and has now made his senior debut for England.

Arsenal’s interest makes sense given their lack of natural depth on the left, especially with Christos Tzolis currently sidelined through injury.

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However, Liverpool have absolutely no intention of making this an easy deal.

Arsenal tracking Ngumoha despite Liverpool contract push

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have been monitoring Ngumoha closely, while Bayern Munich have also shown interest in the teenager.

Liverpool, though, remain determined to keep him. Ngumoha is understood to be keen on staying at Anfield and continuing his development there, with the Reds working to secure his long-term future.

He has already made 35 senior appearances for Liverpool and became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer when he found the net against Newcastle United in August 2025.

For Arsenal, that means this is more of an opportunity to watch than an easy transfer to complete.

Ngumoha would suit Arsenal but Reds hold the advantage

Ngumoha is exactly the type of forward Arteta usually likes.

He is quick, technically sharp and comfortable attacking defenders one-on-one from either wing. He also works hard without the ball, which would help him fit into Arsenal’s pressing structure.

Virgil van Dijk has already spoken glowingly about his quality, saying: “Rio was outstanding” and describing him as a “special talent” after an impressive Liverpool performance. The comments were published on Liverpool’s official website.

That praise highlights why Liverpool are so determined to keep him.

From Arsenal’s perspective, Ngumoha would be a smart long-term target rather than someone they necessarily need immediately. He is still raw and would require patience, but the upside is obvious.

The bigger problem is convincing Liverpool to sell one of their best young players to a direct rival.

Unless Ngumoha’s situation changes dramatically, Arsenal may find this one extremely difficult to pull off.

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