(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing to secure Jurrien Timber’s long-term future as Mikel Arteta looks to keep the club’s title-winning squad together.

According to a Football Insider report, the Gunners have made a new contract for the Dutch defender a “top priority”, with Martin Odegaard also expected to receive fresh terms once Declan Rice’s extension is finalised.

Timber’s current deal at the Emirates Stadium runs until June 2028, giving Arsenal an incentive to reach an agreement before his contract situation becomes more pressing.

Arsenal must keep Jurrien Timber

The 25-year-old has established himself as a key figure under Arteta, thanks to his defensive quality and ability to play multiple roles across the backline.

His versatility has proved particularly valuable for the North London club, allowing the manager to maintain tactical flexibility while dealing with injuries and changes to his defensive personnel.

Arsenal are determined to preserve the core of the team that delivered Premier League glory last season, and retaining Timber would represent another important step towards maintaining their competitive edge.

The former Ajax defender made 44 appearances in all competitions last season, playing a key role in the Gunners’ title challenge.

Although fitness issues have at times disrupted his progress, Arsenal remain confident in his long-term value to the squad.

The defender recently returned to action after a groin injury, with the club carefully managing his minutes as he works towards regaining full match sharpness.

Timber keen on a new deal

Timber is reportedly keen to continue his career in North London, which should provide encouragement as negotiations move forward.

With Rice also approaching a new agreement and Odegaard expected to follow, Arsenal are looking to reward several of their most influential players.

Securing Timber’s future would help Arteta retain a reliable defensive option as Arsenal target further domestic success and a stronger challenge in the Champions League.

The Gunners have made significant progress in recent seasons, and keeping their key performers together could prove crucial to sustaining that momentum.