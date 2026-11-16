Mikel Arteta, Jurrien Timber, and Noni Madueke (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly making significant progress in securing Jurrien Timber’s long-term future, with the defender expected to commit to the club as Mikel Arteta looks to keep his title-winning squad together.

The Netherlands international has established himself as an important member of Arteta’s defensive unit, impressing with his versatility and ability to perform consistently at the highest level.

According to a report from The Athletic, Arsenal have reached an agreement with Timber on new terms, as negotiations progress while the club tries to secure the futures of several key players.

The 25-year-old is currently under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2028, but the Gunners are determined to reward his importance with an improved deal.

Arsenal keen to secure Jurrien Timber’s future

Timber has become one of Arteta’s most trusted defensive options since overcoming a serious knee injury that disrupted his debut campaign in North London.

His ability to operate at right-back, left-back and centre-back gives Arsenal considerable tactical flexibility, while his technical quality and defensive awareness make him particularly valuable to the manager.

The former Ajax star enjoyed an outstanding 2024/25 campaign, making 44 appearances as Arsenal secured the Premier League title. His performances have further strengthened his position within the squad.

Arsenal are also working on new agreements for other influential figures, including Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, as the club looks to maintain squad stability.

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Timber’s contract renewal would be a major boost for Arsenal

Keeping Timber at the club for the long term would be another important step in Arsenal’s efforts to preserve the foundations of their successful project.

The defender has attracted attention with his performances, and leaving his contract situation uncertain would be an unnecessary risk for the Premier League champions.

Arteta has made it clear that he wants players committed to the club’s ambitions, and Timber appears to fit that profile perfectly.

The Gunners have already secured William Saliba’s long-term future, while Rice is also reportedly close to a fresh agreement. Reaching an understanding with Timber would provide further encouragement as Arsenal attempt to maintain their position among Europe’s leading sides.

With several important contract decisions to resolve, the north London outfit will be keen to avoid unnecessary distractions during the second half of the campaign.

A new agreement for Timber would represent another significant piece of business for Arsenal, particularly given his age, quality and importance to Arteta’s tactical plans.