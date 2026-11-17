Scott Parker looks on (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly preparing for a major squad overhaul under Scott Parker, with Taty Castellanos emerging as a leading candidate to leave the London Stadium in the January transfer window.

The Hammers have endured a difficult start to their Championship campaign, and the new manager is already assessing the squad ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to a Football Insider report, former West Ham scout Mick Brown believes Castellanos could be among the first players shown the exit door as Parker looks to reshape his squad.

The Argentine striker has struggled to make an impact in the second tier, registering just one goal in 14 league appearances this season. Despite arriving from Lazio with considerable expectations, the 28-year-old has failed to establish himself as a dependable attacking option.

Scott Parker could make significant changes at West Ham

Brown believes the forward does not provide enough quality overall or in front of goal to justify a prominent role in Parker’s plans.

The former scout suggested that several members of the current squad are not delivering the consistency required to secure promotion, making changes necessary when the transfer window reopens.

West Ham have already started identifying potential additions, with strengthening their attacking options emerging as an important priority.

Castellanos could therefore find himself sacrificed as Parker searches for a more reliable centre-forward capable of leading the promotion charge.

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West Ham need a reliable goalscorer

Although the Hammers have found the net regularly this season, their lack of a consistent focal point in attack remains a concern.

Parker has considerable experience of achieving promotion from the Championship, having guided Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley into the Premier League.

The 46-year-old will be determined to replicate that success at his former club, and making the right recruitment decisions in January could prove crucial.

Moving on from Castellanos might be one of the first steps towards building a squad capable of returning to the top flight.