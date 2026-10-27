Nuno Espirito Santo looks on. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly preparing to offload several players in January as Nuno Espírito Santo looks to reshape his squad and strengthen the club’s finances.

According to reports from Claret & Hugh, Soungoutou Magassa, Edson Alvarez and Maxwel Cornet are among the players who could leave the London Stadium during the winter transfer window.

Soungoutou Magassa and Edson Alvarez face uncertain futures

Magassa has struggled to establish himself as a regular member of West Ham’s first team since arriving from Monaco. The midfielder was linked with several clubs over the summer, but no move materialised despite interest from teams across Europe.

The 22-year-old could seek another opportunity in January, particularly if his chances of regular football remain limited. West Ham may also consider offers if they believe his departure would help fund further recruitment.

Alvarez is another player whose future remains uncertain. The Mexico international spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce, but West Ham were unable to secure a permanent departure during the summer.

The Hammers reportedly rejected four offers for the defensive midfielder because none met their valuation. However, with his substantial wages and uncertain role under Espirito Santo, the club could reconsider their position when the transfer window reopens.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Maxwel Cornet could also leave West Ham

Cornet completes the trio of players who could be heading for the exit. The winger has struggled to establish himself in the first team and has failed to convince the coaching staff he deserves a regular role.

West Ham are reportedly exploring ways to move him on, with a permanent transfer potentially allowing the club to reduce its wage commitments.

However, the Hammers must also consider their limited financial resources. Despite generating significant income from summer sales, much of that money has been allocated to outstanding transfer payments and financial obligations.

The club could therefore prioritise departures before pursuing further additions in January. With promotion ambitions remaining central to their plans, Espirito Santo will need to balance financial discipline with the need to maintain a competitive squad.