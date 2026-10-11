West Ham United star already looking for a new club

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Edson Alvarez’s future at West Ham United is looking increasingly uncertain after the midfielder was once again left out of Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.



There had been hope that the Mexico international was finally moving closer to a first-team return after recovering his fitness and getting minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

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Instead, Alvarez was missing completely as West Ham drew 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers on Friday.

With the January transfer window approaching, the latest snub could prove significant.

West Ham star Alvarez may start looking for a new club

According to AS, Alvarez now appears to have little choice but to reconsider his future at the London Stadium.

The 28-year-old had made himself available for the QPR game after returning to action in a friendly against Wycombe Wanderers, but Nuno still decided not to include him in the matchday squad.

AS reports that the midfielder could now begin looking at possible destinations ahead of January after struggling badly for competitive minutes.

Alvarez has barely featured for West Ham this season, despite remaining at the club after spending last campaign on loan with Fenerbahce.

Nuno’s decision sends a worrying message to Alvarez

The most telling part of the situation is that Alvarez was apparently fit enough to be considered.

Before the QPR match, Nuno said Keiber Lamadrid was the only player clearly unavailable, adding that the rest of his squad was in a good place physically, according to West Ham’s official website.

That makes Alvarez’s absence look more like a selection decision than an injury issue.

For a player of his experience, sitting outside the squad while West Ham compete in the Championship is hardly sustainable.

Alvarez was once an important Premier League midfielder for the Hammers, but his standing has clearly changed following his loan spell in Turkey and the club’s relegation.

A January departure now feels increasingly logical for everyone involved. West Ham can free up wages and potentially recover a transfer fee, while Alvarez desperately needs regular football.

Unless Nuno’s stance changes quickly, the Mexican may have already played his final meaningful role for the club.

West Ham star already talking about future transfers to “even bigger club”