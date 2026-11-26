Photo via X/TheRedmenTV

Liverpool’s exciting young transfer target Sidy Barhama Ndiaye has scored another stunning goal for Senegal at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, continuing his sensational form on the international stage.

The 16-year-old winger has attracted considerable attention in recent days following revelations that Liverpool have secured an option to sign him when he turns 18.

And the teenager has given Liverpool supporters another reason to be excited about his potential arrival at Anfield.

Facing Tajikistan in Senegal’s final Group F fixture on Thursday afternoon, Ndiaye broke the deadlock in the 37th minute with a brilliant piece of individual skill.

Liverpool-bound Sidy Barhama Ndiaye scores for Senegal vs Tajikistan

Closing out Group F action against Tajikistan on Thursday afternoon, the 16-year-old winger broke the deadlock in the 37th minute with a moment of individual brilliance.

Played in by teammate Cheikh Thior, Ndiaye took a sharp first touch, danced inside his marker, and fizzed an unstoppable strike low into the bottom corner to hand the Young Lions a deserved lead.

Although Tajikistan got themselves a a 1–1 draw via Mehrubon Odilzoda’s 60th-minute penalty following a handball, Ndiaye’s strike proved vital in booking Senegal’s place in the knockout stage.

Incoming #LFC teenager Sidy Barhama Ndiaye has scored again for Senegal at the U17 World Cup Looks a very exciting prospect ??? pic.twitter.com/Q7crlWyAkm — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) November 26, 2026

Sidy Barhama Ndiaye is having a sensational Under-17 World Cup

Ndiaye’s latest goal shows just why Liverpool’s recruitment team moved swiftly to secure an option to bring him from Diambars FC to Anfield in January 2028 once he turns 18.

As previously reported, Liverpool have negotiated an option to bring the teenager to Anfield from Senegalese club Diambars FC in January 2028, shortly after he turns 18.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a verbal agreement has been reached with the player, giving the deal his trademark ‘here we go’.

The youngster has already spent time on trial at Liverpool’s Kirkby academy, with his potential identified by the club’s global talent team, headed by Matt Newberry.

His performances at the Under-17 World Cup have since provided further encouragement.

Across Senegal’s three Group F fixtures in Doha, the teenager has directly contributed to four goals:

Sidy Barhama Ndiaye’s Under-17 World Cup stats:

Appearances: 3

Goals: 2

Assists: 2

Goal contributions: 4

Given his Senegalese roots, blistering pace, and low center of gravity, comparisons to Anfield legend Sadio Mane are already gathering momentum.