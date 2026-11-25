(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool have secured an option to sign highly rated Senegalese winger Sidy Barhama Ndiaye as the Reds continue their efforts to recruit some of the most exciting young talents in world football.

The 16-year-old is currently impressing at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, where his performances have attracted interest from several European clubs.

However, Liverpool appear to have stolen a march on their rivals by putting an agreement in place for a potential future transfer.

Liverpool agree deal for Sidy Barhama Ndiaye

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have successfully negotiated an option to sign Ndiaye in January 2028, shortly after he turns 18.

The exciting young forward has already spent time at Liverpool’s academy and is understood to have impressed the club’s global recruitment team.

According to Pearce, Ndiaye’s potential was identified by Liverpool’s global talent team, which is headed by Matt Newberry.

The teenager spent time on trial at the club’s Kirkby academy last summer, giving Liverpool’s coaching and recruitment staff an opportunity to assess his qualities first-hand.

Under the regulations governing international transfers of minors, English clubs are generally unable to recruit overseas players before they turn 18.

Ndiaye will celebrate his 18th birthday on New Year’s Eve in 2027, making January 2028 the earliest opportunity for Liverpool to complete the proposed transfer.

Fabrizio Romano has also reiterated the news, giving his trademark ‘here we go’ to the deal.

He revealed that the Reds have verbally agreed a deal to sign the 16-year-old, who will join in January once he turns 18.

Taking to X, he posted:

Liverpool have verbally agreed deal to sign 16 year old winger Sidy Barhama Ndiaye, here we go! Senegalese talent to join in January 2028, when he turns 18. Ndiaye was already at Liverpool on trial in 2025 and ready to become #LFC player for future.

??? Liverpool have verbally agreed deal to sign 16 year old winger Sidy Barhama Ndiaye, here we go! Senegalese talent to join in January 2028, when he turns 18. Ndiaye was already at Liverpool on trial in 2025 and ready to become #LFC player for future. pic.twitter.com/DrBIfNkPJR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2026

Who is Sidy Barhama Ndiaye?

Very impressed with Senegal’s 16-Year-old Sidy Barhama Ndiaye. Very good ball carrier, energetic. 2 assists and 1 goal. Need to see him against a better team. To really see if he can be top level. Cuba wasn’t a test pic.twitter.com/DWcJhMXRI8 — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) November 23, 2026

Ndiaye currently plays for Senegalese club Diambars FC, an academy renowned for developing young footballers.

Despite his age, the winger helped the club secure promotion to Senegal’s top flight last season, demonstrating his ability to make an impact at senior level.

Now lighting up the 2026 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, the explosive wide forward is proving why Europe’s top scouts are tracking his every move:

Ndiaye delivered an outstanding performance in Senegal’s emphatic 9-0 victory over Cuba on Monday, scoring once and providing two assists.

That took his tally to three goal contributions in two appearances at the tournament, having also featured against Croatia in Senegal’s opening Group F fixture.

The youngster has impressed with his explosive pace, direct dribbling and ability to create opportunities for his teammates.

His willingness to take on defenders, combined with his emerging end product, makes him an intriguing long-term prospect for Liverpool.

Perhaps most excitingly for Liverpool supporters, the teenager shares several stylistic and biographical similarities with former Anfield favourite Sadio Mane.