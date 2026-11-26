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Tottenham star Savio is not expected to play again this year, dealing a major blow to Roberto De Zerbi’s attacking options during the busy festive period.

According to The Athletic, the 22-year-old is expected to spend several weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury during last weekend’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town.

The news comes as a major blow to Roberto De Zerbi, whose side have won four of their last five Premier League matches following a difficult start to the campaign.

With Tottenham looking to build on their recent resurgence during the busy festive period, they could now be without one of their most expensive summer signings until the new year.

Savio could miss Tottenham’s remaining seven games of 2026

Savio came off the bench in the 63rd minute against Ipswich, making his first appearance since Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United on October 10.

However, his return to action lasted little more than 20 minutes before he went down inside the Ipswich penalty area following a solo run.

The Brazilian was visibly gutted, covering his face with his shirt as Tottenham’s medical staff helped him off the pitch. He was subsequently replaced by Archie Gray in the 89th minute.

While an exact recovery timeline has yet to be established, The Athletic reports that there are fears Savio could miss all seven of Tottenham’s remaining matches in 2026.

Those fixtures include Sunday’s trip to Sunderland and crucial December encounters against Arsenal and Liverpool.

Savio has had an injury-hit start to his Tottenham career

Savio had only just recovered from a muscle injury that had forced him to miss four Premier League matches, making his latest setback particularly frustrating.

Arriving from Manchester City in August in a blockbuster transfer worth up to £85 million, Savio came to North London carrying big expectations to spearhead De Zerbi’s frontline.

Despite making an instant impression by scoring and assisting on his debut in a 5–1 Carabao Cup win over Charlton Athletic, persistent fitness setbacks have restricted him to just seven appearances across all competitions.

In his absence, teenager Luca Williams-Barnett is poised for extended minutes.

The youngster impressed on his first league start, scoring and assisting vs Ipswich to help Spurs win 2-0.