(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur signed Savio from Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

The North London club paid around £75 million to sign the Brazilian attacker, but he was mediocre in the draw against Nottingham Forest. Tottenham picked up their first point of the season against Nottingham Forest after defeat against Brentford and Newcastle United in the opening matches of the season.

Savio faces criticism after Tottenham’s draw

Spurs were quite mediocre going forward last season, so they decided to invest in attacking players this summer. Savio was expected to add pace, flair and unpredictability in the final third.

The 22-year-old is still adapting to his new surroundings, and he couldn’t deliver a strong performance against Nottingham Forest.

Former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson criticised the Brazilian attacker, saying his end product was “nowhere near good enough”.

The 22-year-old is a talented player with a bright future, and Spurs will have to be patient with him. He struggled for opportunities at Manchester City, and he might need some time to regain his sharpness and confidence. There is no doubt that he is a quality player and he could be an asset for Tottenham going forward.

The player will be fully aware that he was not at his best against Nottingham Forest, but it is fair to assume that he will only get better with time. Tottenham need his creativity and unpredictability in the final third if they want to break down stubborn defences. They paid a premium for the Brazilian, and they will hope that he can showcase his true qualities soon.

Savio needs time to find his best form

Savio will be hoping to improve his performances in the coming weeks and justify Tottenham’s substantial investment. The Brazilian has the talent to become an important player for Spurs, but he will need time to adapt to his new surroundings.