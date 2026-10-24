Tottenham now ready to sell first-team starter after latest development

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could be willing to cash in on Destiny Udogie next year if a sufficiently large offer arrives, despite the Italian still being viewed as a valuable part of Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.

The 23-year-old has endured another disrupted campaign because of fitness problems and has started only two of Spurs’ opening seven Premier League matches.

His latest setback came after an impressive display against Manchester United, where he played 74 minutes before suffering knee discomfort.

Udogie could be sold for the right price by Tottenham

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are not actively looking to sell Udogie, but they would consider a “huge” offer in 2027.

The report says Udogie remains highly regarded when fit, although Andy Robertson is currently ahead of him in the left-back pecking order.

Injury availability remains the bigger concern. Tottenham confirmed on 19 October that Udogie missed the Coventry game after picking up a knee problem against Man United, with De Zerbi explaining that the club did not want to take any risks.

Udogie has now made 100 appearances for Spurs since joining from Udinese in 2023, but Football Insider notes that he has missed around 36 matches for club and country through various injury problems over the last three years.

Selling only makes sense if injuries continue

Udogie’s situation is complicated because, at his best, he still offers qualities that are difficult to replace.

He is powerful, quick, aggressive in transition and comfortable driving forward from deep. His performance at Old Trafford was another reminder of that.

The problem is reliability. De Zerbi has already spoken several times this season about needing to manage Udogie carefully, and the club confirmed this week that he remains sidelined because of ongoing knee pain.

That is why Tottenham’s reported stance feels sensible rather than ruthless. There is no need to force a sale, but if a major Serie A club or another European side offers a premium fee, Spurs would have to consider the risk of continuing to build around a player who has struggled to stay consistently available.

Robertson’s arrival gives Tottenham more flexibility, while Ben Davies and Micky van de Ven can also cover the left side.

If Udogie can stay fit, he still has the talent to reclaim the position. If the injuries continue, however, a sizeable 2027 offer may become increasingly difficult to reject.

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