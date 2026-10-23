Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, celebrates after the team secured safety from relegation during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are determined to keep Pedro Porro despite growing interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, and the north London club is prepared to demand a substantial fee if they have to consider his departure.

According to a report from Football Insider, Spurs are relaxed about the situation after securing the Spanish international on a new long-term contract, but they are unwilling to lose one of their most important players during the January transfer window.

Pedro Porro attracts interest from Spanish giants

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most effective attacking full-backs since arriving from Sporting CP. His ability to create chances, deliver dangerous crosses and contribute in the final third has made him an influential figure in Tottenham’s squad.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring his situation, and the chance to return to Spain could appeal to the defender. Porro is reportedly flattered by their interest and could seriously consider a move if either club makes a concrete approach.

However, Roberto De Zerbi sees the right-back as a key part of his long-term plans at Tottenham. His experience and attacking qualities make him difficult to replace, particularly as Spurs look to build a more competitive squad.

Porro has also been a key contributor in North London, making 47 appearances in all competitions last season. His current injury setback could delay his return to action, but it has not diminished his importance to the club.

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Tottenham demand huge fee for Porro

Tottenham face no immediate pressure to sell the defender after tying him to a new contract in the summer. The club are prepared to place a substantial valuation on his services to discourage potential suitors.

Nevertheless, retaining Porro could prove challenging if Real Madrid or Barcelona decide to formalise their interest. The prospect of competing for major trophies and returning to his homeland could influence his decision.

Spurs will hope their long-term project convinces him to stay, but a significant offer from either Spanish giant could test their resolve in the coming transfer windows.