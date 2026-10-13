Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball with teammates in a huddle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly keen to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of a potential transfer move.

According to reports from Spain, the Spanish international has emerged as a leading candidate for the Catalan giants, with sporting director Deco keeping a close eye on his situation in north London.

Porro is understood to be open to returning to Spanish football, potentially giving Barcelona an opportunity to pursue a deal. However, Tottenham remain in a strong negotiating position after recently extending his contract until 2031.

Barcelona keen on signing Pedro Porro

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their right-back options, and Porro could be an attractive addition to Hansi Flick’s squad.

The 27-year-old has established himself as an important player for Tottenham, combining defensive responsibilities with attacking contributions from the right flank. His technical ability, crossing and willingness to push forward could make him a good fit for Flick’s tactical approach.

Porro also brings valuable experience from his time in La Liga with Girona and Real Valladolid, while his performances in England have further enhanced his reputation.

Nevertheless, convincing Tottenham to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The defender featured in 47 matches across all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign, underlining his importance to the Premier League side.

Tottenham could demand a significant fee for Porro

Barcelona’s financial situation could complicate their pursuit of Porro, as the club may need to offload existing defenders before committing to another major signing.

Jules Kounde’s future could prove particularly important, as his departure would create an opening at right-back. Alejandro Balde is another defender whose situation could influence Barcelona’s plans and their ability to generate funds.

Meanwhile, Porro is not the only option, with Sporting CP defender Ivan Fresneda also attracting attention.

Barcelona have not yet made a formal offer for the Tottenham star, so any potential transfer remains uncertain. Much will depend on their defensive departures and whether Porro decides to pursue a return to Spain.