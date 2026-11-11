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Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have reportedly made enquiries about Tottenham defender Pedro Porro ahead of the January transfer window, but the Spanish international would prefer a return to La Liga.

According to TEAMtalk, all three Premier League giants have contacted the relevant parties to assess the 27-year-old’s potential availability as they consider strengthening their defensive options.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City enquire about Pedro Porro

According to the report, the three Premier League heavyweights have actively sounded out the 27-year-old’s availability ahead of the January transfer window.

Chelsea are exploring full-back additions amidst uncertainty over Malo Gusto’s future, while Manchester City and Liverpool are also keen to reinforce their right-sided options.

Porro has come a wanted star following an exceptional World Cup campaign with Spain.

However, the report adds that Spurs hold strong negotiating leverage with Porro, who is under contract until 2031, intending to demand a record full-back fee surpassing the £57 million PSG paid for Achraf Hakimi.

Pedro Porro prefers move to Spain as Barcelona and Real Madrid circle

Despite interest from the Premier League, Porro’s preference is reportedly to return to Spain.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with the defender as they consider their long-term options at right-back.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have made their admiration clear for the Spanish international.

As per recent reports, Barcelona have even established contact with Porro last month with the report stating that the player would like to play in Spain again.

Liverpool right-back search tied to Ronald Araujo domino effect

Liverpool’s potential move for Porro could hinges significantly on their ongoing negotiations with Barcelona regarding defender Ronald Araujo.

Barcelona have opened talks with Liverpool over a permanent transfer for Araujo, who is currently on loan at Anfield.

That creates an intriguing connection between Liverpool’s defensive recruitment and Barcelona’s pursuit of Porro.

If Liverpool complete a permanent deal for Araujo, Barcelona could find themselves in a stronger position to pursue the Tottenham right-back.

However, there is no confirmation that the two transfers are formally linked or that an Araujo deal would automatically lead to a move for Porro.