Pedro Porro wants Tottenham exit as Barcelona emerge as his preferred destination

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James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur and Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur walk out for a training session. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro is reportedly determined to leave the club next summer, with Barcelona emerging as his preferred destination amid growing interest from Spain.

According to Sport, the 27-year-old has made up his mind and wants to move to Barcelona when the transfer window reopens. The Spanish international is reportedly unconvinced about Tottenham’s ability to challenge for major honours, particularly if they fail to secure Champions League qualification.

Pedro Porro emerges as a Barcelona transfer target

Porro has become one of Tottenham’s most influential players since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2023. The right-back has scored 13 goals and provided 26 assists in 159 appearances for the north London outfit, playing a key role in their Europa League triumph.

His performances have attracted attention from several European heavyweights, but Barcelona appear to be his preferred destination. The defender reportedly views the Catalan giants as an ideal opportunity to compete for domestic and European silverware.

However, convincing Tottenham to sanction his departure could prove challenging. Spurs are understood to value the Spanish defender at around €70 million (£58m), while Barcelona are reluctant to go beyond €50m (£42m).

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Porro’s Tottenham future remains uncertain

Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur acknowledges the fans
Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur acknowledges the fans (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The financial disagreement between the two clubs could complicate negotiations, particularly with Tottenham under no immediate pressure to sell.

Porro signed a long-term contract extending until 2031 earlier this year, putting the Premier League side in a strong negotiating position. They will certainly want substantial compensation before considering the departure of such an influential member of their squad.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have also been linked with the defender, while Real Madrid could compete with Barcelona.

Nevertheless, Porro’s reported preference for a move to Camp Nou could give the Spanish giants an advantage.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can bridge the valuation gap and convince Tottenham to negotiate next summer.

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