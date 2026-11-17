BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - OCTOBER 03: James Maddison and Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur speak during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 match between Ferencvarosi TC and Tottenham Hotspur at Groupama Arena on October 03, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have received a boost on Pedro Porro’s future, with Fabrizio Romano dismissing speculation that the defender could join Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The Spanish international has attracted considerable attention at home, with Barcelona reportedly keen to bring him back to La Liga after his impressive Premier League performances.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Romano has clarified that Tottenham and Barcelona are not currently in negotiations over a potential January transfer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer expert said Spurs are satisfied with the 27-year-old and have no intention of letting him leave midway through the campaign.

Romano also pointed out that Porro recently committed his future to the north London outfit by signing a new contract, with the agreement keeping him at the club until 2031.

Romano revealed on YouTube: “Tottenham absolutely don’t consider an exit of Pedro Porro in January. Tottenham are very happy with Pedro Porro; there is no tension between Pedro Porro and Tottenham. “Pedro Porro, in January, is expected to stay. Nothing ongoing with Barcelona for the January transfer window. “Then, summer is another story. We will see, it’s still far away, we are in November. “But I wanted to clarify, there are no active negotiations for Pedro Porro, from Tottenham to Barcelona. So the situation is completely quiet. “He’s an important player for De Zerbi, he’s an important player for Spurs. “His new contract was signed five months ago, so everyone [is] happy to continue together. Then, we will see again in the summer.”

Pedro Porro remains an important player for Tottenham

The latest development is encouraging for Tottenham, given the defender’s importance to their attacking and defensive structure.

Porro has established himself as one of the most influential full-backs in the Premier League, combining his defensive responsibilities with excellent attacking contributions.

Barcelona’s interest is understandable, given their need to strengthen their defensive options, but Tottenham will be reluctant to lose such an important player.

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Summer exit on the cards for Porro?

Meanwhile, a summer departure has not been ruled out, with Romano suggesting the situation could change once the current campaign concludes.

For now, however, Tottenham can remain confident about retaining their defensive asset, and Barcelona will have to wait before considering whether to pursue a deal.

Porro’s immediate future appears to be in North London, although speculation surrounding a potential return to Spain could gather momentum again next summer.