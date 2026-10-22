27-year-old Tottenham player would "seriously consider" a move to Real Madrid or Barca

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Pedro Porro could reportedly be tempted to leave Tottenham Hotspur for Barcelona or Real Madrid, despite only recently committing his long-term future to the north London club.

The 27-year-old signed a new Spurs contract running until 2031, but interest from Spain’s two biggest clubs appears to have complicated the picture.

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For Porro, the attraction is obvious: a return to his homeland, regular Champions League football and the chance to compete for major trophies.

Porro would seriously consider Spain return

According to Football Insider, Porro would “seriously consider” a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid if one of them made a formal approach.

The report adds that he is flattered by the interest and increasingly attracted by the idea of testing himself at the highest level in Spain.

Porro remains an important part of Roberto De Zerbi’s plans at Tottenham and was included in the club’s 2026/27 Premier League squad.

However, he is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, with Spurs recently indicating he could return around the time of the Chelsea match.

There is also further evidence of serious Spanish interest. AS reports Tottenham could demand around €90million if they are forced to consider a sale, while both Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to monitor the situation.

New contract gives Tottenham control, not certainty

The important point here is that Tottenham are not under pressure to sell.

Porro’s deal until 2031 puts Spurs in an extremely strong negotiating position, so Barcelona or Real Madrid would have to pay a premium. In that sense, the new contract protects Tottenham financially even if it does not guarantee Porro will stay.

The bigger concern is ambition. If Porro genuinely believes Spurs cannot regularly compete for the biggest trophies, that is harder to solve with improved wages alone.

At 27, he is entering the stage of his career where players naturally start thinking about major honours. That makes interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid particularly dangerous.

Tottenham therefore face a simple challenge: convince Porro the project is moving forward quickly enough, or risk turning one of their most valuable players into the subject of another major transfer saga.

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