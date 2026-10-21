Tottenham fans (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Brentford striker Igor Thiago as several European clubs prepare to compete for his signature ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from 4-4-2, the Brazilian international has emerged as a major transfer target for Atletico Madrid, with Premier League clubs also closely monitoring his situation.

Igor Thiago could be an ideal attacking addition

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of Brentford’s most important players, thanks to his physical presence, finishing ability and impressive work rate. His performances have drawn considerable attention, with several clubs considering a move in the coming months.

Tottenham could benefit from adding another reliable centre-forward. Thiago’s ability to hold up the ball, dominate aerial duels, and create chances inside the penalty area would add another dimension to Spurs’ attack.

Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on the Brazilian as they assess their attacking options. His strength and ability to lead the line could make him an attractive addition for Unai Emery, particularly if the club decide to strengthen their squad during the winter window.

Atletico Madrid are among his leading admirers, with Diego Simeone reportedly viewing Thiago as a potential partner for Julian Alvarez. His physical qualities could complement the Argentine’s movement and creativity in the final third.

Brentford demand €80m-€90m for Thiago

However, convincing Brentford to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. Nottingham Forest reportedly rejected a €70 million offer during the previous transfer window, underscoring the club’s determination to retain their prized asset.

Thiago is contracted until June 2031, placing Brentford in a strong negotiating position. The Bees are reportedly seeking between €80 million and €90 million before considering negotiations.

Brentford are also reluctant to weaken their attacking department mid-season, so a January move could prove difficult.

Tottenham and Aston Villa may therefore need to explore alternative targets if the asking price remains prohibitive. Nevertheless, Thiago’s performances and physical attributes make him an appealing option for clubs looking to strengthen their frontline.