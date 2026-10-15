"Great player" wants to leave Tottenham as Barca and Real Madrid step up interest

(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Pedro Porro’s future at Tottenham Hotspur is becoming increasingly uncertain, with the Spain international reportedly considering a return to La Liga.



The 27-year-old only signed a new Spurs contract until 2031 during the summer, but Tottenham’s difficult start to the season appears to have changed the mood around his future.

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Barcelona and Real Madrid are both monitoring the situation, with Madrid now believed to be particularly alert to the possibility of signing him.

Tottenham right-back Porro wants La Liga return

According to Cadena SER, Porro wants to return to Spanish football despite committing his long-term future to Tottenham only a few months ago.

Barcelona are understood to have already contacted the player’s camp, with Porro attracted by the possibility of playing alongside Lamine Yamal after the pair impressed together for Spain at the World Cup.

Real Madrid are also interested. They previously monitored Porro before signing Denzel Dumfries, but his situation has returned to their attention amid doubts over their right-back options.

Porro’s preference is reportedly Barcelona, although he would not rule out a move to Madrid.

Spurs cannot afford to lose one of their best attacking outlets

This would be a major problem for Spurs.

Porro remains one of the most productive attacking full-backs in the Premier League, and his crossing, energy and ability to create from deeper areas give Tottenham something difficult to replace.

Teammate Pape Matar Sarr has previously described him as a “great player”, adding: “For me, he’s in the top five right-backs in the world.” Tottenham’s official website confirmed those comments.

That praise explains why Spurs should fight hard to keep him. The club’s poor start under Roberto De Zerbi does not help, though. If Tottenham continue struggling near the bottom of the table, players of Porro’s quality will inevitably start looking at alternatives.

His long contract gives Spurs negotiating power, so any deal would be expensive.

But if both Barcelona and Real Madrid remain serious, Tottenham may eventually face a difficult choice: convince Porro the project is heading somewhere, or risk losing another important player.

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