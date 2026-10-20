James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur and Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur walk out for a training session. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could face a major battle to retain Pedro Porro, with Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing the Spanish international ahead of the 2027 summer transfer window.

According to a Football Insider report, the 27-year-old would seriously consider leaving Spurs if either Spanish giant makes a concrete approach, raising concerns about his long-term future in north London.

Pedro Porro attracts interest from Spanish giants

The right-back has established himself as one of Tottenham’s most influential players, impressing with his attacking quality, creativity and ability to contribute in the final third.

Porro’s performances for Spain at the 2026 World Cup have further boosted his reputation, attracting interest from two clubs that could offer him regular chances to compete for major honours.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both monitoring his situation, with the prospect of returning to his homeland understood to appeal to the defender. Sources cited by Football Insider suggest he is flattered by their interest and would be keen to consider either opportunity.

Tottenham could therefore face a difficult challenge if their Premier League struggles continue. Porro is reportedly concerned about the club’s ability to compete at the highest level, making a move to one of Spain’s leading sides increasingly attractive.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham face difficult decision over Porro

However, Spurs remain in a strong negotiating position after the defender signed a new contract in the summer, extending his stay until 2031.

According to a separate report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham would demand approximately £75 million to consider selling their prized asset, a fee that would set a new benchmark for a right-back.

The north London club has little desire to lose one of its most important players, especially given his influence on both sides of the pitch.

Nevertheless, Barcelona and Real Madrid could test Tottenham’s resolve if they formalise their interest next year.

Porro’s future may ultimately depend on Spurs’ progress under Roberto De Zerbi and whether they can convince him that the club can compete for major trophies.

For now, Tottenham will hope to retain their defensive star, but interest from Spain presents a growing concern.