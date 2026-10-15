Real Madrid and Barcelona told to pay £75m for defender who just signed fresh contract

Tottenham right back Pedro Porro signed a new contract in the summer, but is already being linked with moves away.

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A few years of turmoil at Spurs have slightly obscured the fact that they have had some hits as well as misses in the transfer market.

Pedro Porro would certainly be one of them. He’s not perfect, but his ability and character have impressed overall since he arrived from Sporting in 2023. It looked like he would be one of the players leaving the club in the major exodus this summer, but the arrival of Roberto de Zerbi persuaded him to stick around and sign a new contract.

He may be regretting that now. Rumours have already returned that this could be his last year at White Hart Lane.

Spanish giants line up Porro bid – but asking price looks steep

A report from TeamTalk says that Spurs would want £75m for the right back, given his shiny new contract. That’s a huge fee, but the teams being linked (Real Madrid and Barcelona) can certainly pay it if they think he’s worth it.

It sounds to us like a starting point from Spurs. They could easily be pushed closer to £60m, and at that point we can see a deal going down. Before that, however, Porro and Tottenham have to navigate what has already started as a very difficult season.

“The defender is understood to be keen on the prospect of playing for either Barcelona or Real Madrid, giving the interest a potentially significant personal dimension,” the TeamTalk report claims.