Unai Emery during Aston Villa vs PSG in the Super Cup (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Aston Villa could face a major squad reshuffle next summer, with six players potentially heading towards the exit door as Unai Emery and the club’s hierarchy assess their long-term futures at Villa Park.

The Midlands club have several important contractual decisions to make, with the futures of experienced first-team players and squad members requiring attention ahead of the next transfer window.

Six players could leave Aston Villa

According to a report from Birmingham Live, Emiliano Buendia, Ross Barkley, Tyrone Mings, Marco Bizot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alejandro Garnacho could be among those whose futures need resolving.

Buendia is arguably the most interesting case. The Argentine playmaker has worked his way back into Emery’s plans after a difficult spell and has demonstrated his attacking quality since returning from Bayer Leverkusen. However, with his contract approaching its expiry, Villa need to reach an agreement if they want to avoid losing him.

Barkley is another player whose situation deserves attention. The experienced midfielder has provided useful depth, but Villa must consider whether retaining him fits their plans for the coming seasons.

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Aston Villa could make difficult decisions on experienced players

Mings and Wan-Bissaka also face an uncertain future, with the defensive department potentially undergoing further changes. Although both bring valuable experience, Emery will need to assess whether they remain essential to his long-term project.

Goalkeeper Bizot is another name to watch. The Dutchman has served as a dependable alternative between the posts, but his position could become difficult to maintain if Villa decide to reshape their goalkeeping options.

Garnacho is yet to start a match for Aston Villa, and a permanent move will depend on certain conditions being met.

Villa must carefully evaluate their options before making final decisions. Allowing several experienced players to depart could create opportunities to refresh the squad, although Emery will be keen to preserve sufficient depth for domestic and European commitments.