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Aston Villa could reportedly be tempted to part ways with Boubacar Kamara next summer, but only if an interested club puts an enormous offer on the table.

The 26-year-old has become one of Unai Emery’s most trusted midfielders and remains a key part of Villa’s plans.

However, interest from Chelsea and other major clubs has increased in recent weeks, forcing the Midlands side to consider what level of bid might eventually make them reconsider their position.

Aston Villa decide £80m figure for Kamara

According to Football Insider, former Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness believes an offer of around £80million could make the club seriously think about selling Kamara.

Villa are not actively looking to move the France international on, and his importance has only increased this season. Kamara has started every Premier League game so far and leads Villa for defensive contributions per 90 minutes.

Chelsea have emerged as one of the clubs most interested in the midfielder, with their recruitment team assessing whether a future deal could be possible.

Villa remain in a strong negotiating position, though. Kamara is under contract until 2030, meaning they have no need to accept anything below a premium fee.

Villa would be right to demand a huge price

Kamara is not simply a defensive midfielder who breaks up play. He is comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, reads danger exceptionally well and gives Emery’s side balance when they commit players forward.

A CaughtOffside report recently noted that Villa are monitoring Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia, while also highlighting growing interest in Kamara from Inter Milan, Arsenal and Liverpool.

That wider interest strengthens Villa’s hand. The bigger issue is squad depth. With Amadou Onana sidelined long term, losing Kamara would leave a major hole in midfield and force Villa straight back into the market.

For that reason, a January sale should be considered almost impossible.

Next summer could be different if Chelsea or another club arrives with a huge offer, but Villa should only entertain a deal if the money is significant enough to fund a genuine replacement and strengthen other areas.

Kamara is too important to sell cheaply. If someone wants him, £80m feels like the right starting point.

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