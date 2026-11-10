Unai Emery during Aston Villa vs PSG in the Super Cup (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly considering a January move for Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his defensive midfield options ahead of the second half of the season.

The Belgian international has emerged as a potential target for the Midlands club, which is keen to address a shortage of central midfield options after Amadou Onana’s injury.

According to a report from Fussball News, Aston Villa have been monitoring Lavia’s situation at Stamford Bridge and view the 22-year-old as a suitable candidate to reinforce their midfield in January 2027.

Emery is believed to be impressed by the Chelsea midfielder’s combination of physical strength, defensive awareness and technical ability. His capacity to protect the backline while contributing to the build-up could make him an attractive addition to Villa’s squad.

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Aston Villa identify Romeo Lavia as midfield target

The report claims Villa have already explored bringing Lavia to Birmingham, with discussions reportedly taking place through intermediaries and representatives to see whether a deal is possible.

The Premier League side are understood to have a budget of approximately €35 million for the January window. However, convincing Chelsea to let the midfielder go could prove difficult.

Lavia has struggled with fitness since arriving from Southampton in 2023, but his quality in possession and ability to dictate the tempo make him a valuable option when available.

The Belgian is reportedly happy at Chelsea and is not actively pushing for an exit. Nevertheless, the prospect of securing regular first-team football could potentially persuade him to consider a new challenge.

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Chelsea could demand €40m for Lavia

Chelsea are under no immediate pressure to sell Lavia, especially since his current contract runs until the summer of 2030.

The Blues are not actively looking to offload the midfielder, although an attractive proposal could encourage them to reconsider.

According to the report, Chelsea could demand between €35m and €40m to sanction his departure, putting Villa’s proposed budget under considerable pressure.

Meanwhile, Emery must also consider the possibility of losing Boubacar Kamara, who has attracted interest from Inter Milan, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Losing the Frenchman would represent a significant setback for Villa, making the pursuit of Lavia potentially even more important.

The clubs have not agreed at this stage, but Villa’s interest appears serious. Much will depend on Chelsea’s willingness to negotiate and whether Lavia is open to leaving Stamford Bridge mid-campaign.

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