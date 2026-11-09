Aston Villa reach verbal agreement with Ian Maatsen over new contract

Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, celebrates on the bus during the Aston Villa trophy parade on May 21, 2026 in Birmingham, England. Aston Villa defeated SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League Final in Istanbul to claim their first European trophy in 44 years. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement with left-back Ian Maatsen over a new contract to secure his long-term future at Villa Park.

According to a report from Football Insider, Aston Villa have made a major breakthrough in negotiations to tie down the 24-year-old Dutch international.

As per report, Unai Emery and the club’s board have been impressed by Maatsen’s performances and decided that rewarding him with an improved deal was a priority.

Following initial discussions that began back in September, both parties have now reached an agreement in principle.

With verbal terms locked in, all that remains before an official announcement is for final paperwork to be drawn up and signed.

Aston Villa resisted Manchester United interest in Ian Maatsen

Securing Maatsen’s commitment marks a significant victory for Aston Villa after fighting off late summer transfer interest from Manchester United.

During the closing stages of the August transfer window, Manchester United actively explored a move for the former Chelsea defender to solve their ongoing crisis at left-back.

However, Villa rejected all inquiries and refused to negotiate, standing firm in their stance that Maatsen was fundamental to Emery’s tactical plans.

That resolve has paid off, with Maatsen proving pivotal on the pitch while United continue to struggle defensively.

Ian Maatsen remains important to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa plans

Maatsen’s performances have reinforced his importance to Villa as they look to compete across multiple competitions.

The left-back provides pace, technical ability and attacking support, qualities that suit Emery’s approach.

A new contract would provide reassurance over Maatsen’s future following the interest he attracted during the summer.