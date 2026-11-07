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Aston Villa are reportedly close to a new contract with Unai Emery as the club looks to secure his long-term future amid interest from Manchester United.

According to a report from Football Insider, negotiations between the two parties have progressed significantly, with the Spaniard keen to continue his successful spell at Villa Park.

Unai Emery ready to commit his future to Aston Villa

Emery has established himself as one of the most influential managers in Aston Villa’s recent history, transforming the club into a competitive force in English and European football. His achievements, including last season’s Europa League triumph, have strengthened his position at the club.

The Villa hierarchy are determined to reward his contribution with improved terms, especially as speculation about his managerial future continues to attract attention. His existing agreement runs until 2029, but the Midlands outfit are keen to extend that commitment.

Reports suggest Emery is satisfied with the club’s direction and has given the green light to discussions over a fresh deal. Both sides are now moving towards an agreement that would provide greater certainty over the club’s long-term plans.

Manchester United interest could be ended

Manchester United’s reported interest has added urgency to Aston Villa’s efforts to secure their manager’s services. The Red Devils have been linked with Emery amid uncertainty surrounding Michael Carrick’s position at Old Trafford.

However, the Spaniard has shown little indication that he wants to abandon the project he has built at Villa Park. Aston Villa are also confident they can reach an agreement, allowing them to put the speculation surrounding his future to rest.

Keeping Emery would represent a significant boost for Villa as they look to maintain their progress and compete consistently at the highest level. His experience, tactical expertise and ability to develop players make him central to their ambitions.

A new contract would therefore be an important statement of intent from the club.