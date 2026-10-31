Aston Villa to take legal action over Jamie Carragher's "unacceptable insults"

Jamie Carragher and Unai Emery (Photo by Julian Finney, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have released a statement confirming that they plan to take legal action against Jamie Carragher for insulting comments he made about them on The Overlap.

The former Liverpool defender is a regular pundit on the show alongside the likes of Gary Neville, Ian Wright, and Roy Keane, but his comments about Unai Emery possibly taking the Manchester United job have caused a great deal of controversy.

Emery has done a superb job at Villa, and in many ways they look like a better team now than Man Utd do as they continue to struggle under Michael Carrick.

It could be that Carrick will soon lose his job if results don’t improve, but Carragher has clearly angered Villa with the way he discussed Emery as a candidate for the job.

What Jamie Carragher said about Aston Villa

Carragher insisted Emery should take the United job as he might not get another chance to manage a big club like that.

“Surely he would want that opportunity to manage a giant again,” Carragher said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

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“There is a chain in football, whether you like it or not. So Real Madrid will take Manchester United’s best player, they did it with [Cristiano] Ronaldo.

“And there will be teams below Aston Villa, and they’ll take their players or manager, so shut the f**k up Aston Villa fans. Aston Villa will never be Manchester United.”

Aston Villa’s response to Carragher comments

Now it seems AVFC plan to take legal action against Carragher as they slammed his comments in an official club statement.

As reported by the Guardian, Villa said: “Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the club and its fans,” the statement said. “Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football. Nassef Sawiris, chairman.”

What do you make of this? Did Carragher go too far or are Villa overreacting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!