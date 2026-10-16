Jamie Carragher questions if Michael Carrick can get Man United out of toxic situation

Jamie Carragher (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit out at the toxic situation unfolding at Manchester United, questioning Michael Carrick’s role in it and his ability to fix it.

The Red Devils have made an awful start to the 2026/27 season, winning just two of their nine games in all competitions, and exiting the Carabao Cup already.

Man Utd drew at home to ten-man, bottom-of-the-league Tottenham at the weekend, and were then beaten by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, prompting defender Lisandro Martinez to criticise the club for a lack of investment in the transfer market.

Writing in his column in the Telegraph, Carragher has criticised the whole operation inside Old Trafford, with Carrick not looking up to the job while the players are not working hard enough for him.

Jamie Carragher on “toxic” Manchester United situation

“United are struggling again because Carrick has not proven himself up to one of the biggest jobs in football, and he has a group of players who do not run. The evidence is there for all to see and it is now mixing a toxic cocktail,” Carragher said.

“Martinez’s remarks will not age well to those backing him if the commitment of United’s players at Leeds this weekend is questioned as much as it was against Fulham, Spurs and at the start of the Atletico game, when they did not look physically and mentally ready.”

United urgently need an improved result and performance against Leeds United this weekend, or the pressure is seriously going to ramp up on Carrick, who is already facing growing scrutiny.

The 45-year-old did well as interim manager last season, but it always looked a bit of a gamble for MUFC to give him the job permanently.

So far, it really does look like Carrick is lacking the experience and perhaps the right character and personality to take on such a difficult job.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust