David Ornstein says Man United "finalising deal" for Pochettino - but here's why it's not a done deal yet

Mauricio Pochettino in USA training (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly look to be finalising a deal to hire Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, but it’s not 100% done yet.

According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Red Devils have chosen Pochettino as their candidate to come in if they go ahead with the sacking of Michael Carrick.

However, it seems Man Utd have yet to contact Pochettino’s current employers, the USA national team, while it seems a final decision has also not yet been communicated to Carrick.

Talks will take place today to finalise the decision, with the Athletic‘s report suggesting the expectation remains that Carrick will be sacked…

? EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United finalising deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino if ultimate decision made to replace Michael Carrick. 54yo lined up & terms being done with camp. #MUFC yet to contact US but straight-forward should plan proceed @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/YTEGRxbVpF — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 11, 2026

“EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United finalising deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino if ultimate decision made to replace Michael Carrick. 54yo lined up & terms being done with camp. #MUFC yet to contact US but straight-forward should plan proceed,” Ornstein posted on X.

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What else is being reported about Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester United?

Additional reporting from BBC Sport states that United are in talks with Pochettino, who has a release clause in his USA contract.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has posted the below on X, stating that the Argentine wants to take over at Old Trafford…

Mauricio Pochettino set to become the next Manchester United manager if Michael Carrick departs, which is the recommendation of Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox. Meeting in Monaco today, as revealed. Carrick still waiting to be informed and is currently at Carrington. Pochettino… pic.twitter.com/2q9kuwxelf — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 11, 2026

Pochettino looks like an exciting potential appointment, having done great work during his time in the Premier League with Southampton and Tottenham.

The 54-year-old also had a recent spell in charge of Chelsea, which was more of a struggle, while he is also seen as having under-achieved slightly during a spell in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

The United job would be a big challenge, with Carrick’s side currently sitting in the relegation zone with just one win in their first ten Premier League games of the season.

Even though MUFC finished third last season, there are numerous issues in this current squad that Pochettino would have to contend with, as well as a huge amount of external pressure due to the expectations of the fanbase.