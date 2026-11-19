via YT/CC OVERVIEW

Mauricio Pochettino’s first training session as Manchester United manager was secretly filmed by a drone and posted online, sparking a major security breach at Carrington ahead of Sunday’s huge Premier League clash against Liverpool.

According to a report from The Sun, Pochettino’s inaugural full pitch session on Thursday was recorded from above by an unauthorized drone hovering over United’s training complex.

Mauricio Pochettino’s first Manchester United training session filmed by drone

A 12-minute video in crystal-clear quality, complete with live commentary from the drone operator, has since been uploaded to YouTube by an account named CC OVERVIEW.

The leaked footage captures United’s first-team stars being put through sharp passing and pressing drills across one of Carrington’s main pitches.

Pochettino can also be seen actively stopping play to deliver detailed tactical instructions to individual players before gathering the entire squad together for an animated center-circle team talk as he begins implementing his high-intensity philosophy.

Drone footage emerges just days before Manchester United face Liverpool

The intrusion is certain to frustrate Pochettino and United’s security staff, particularly given the timing of the leak.

Having only touched down in Manchester on Wednesday following the conclusion of his tenure with the United States national team, the 54-year-old Argentine has just days to prepare an 18th-placed United side for a daunting clash against rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils have managed only one win in 10 league outings so far this season. However, Liverpool are yet to win at home his season.

With Pochettino working under tight time constraints to drill new tactical patterns and surprise Andoni Iraola’s side on Merseyside, having 12 minutes of private preparation broadcast publicly on YouTube is the last distraction he needed.