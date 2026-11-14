Former Tottenham star warns some Man United stars will be "gone" under Mauricio Pochettino

Former Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has insisted that Manchester United’s players will need to be ready to adapt to Mauricio Pochettino or they’ll be “gone”.
The former Spurs centre-back was a key player for Pochettino during their time together in north London, and he has a good idea of what it takes to succeed under the Argentine.
Man Utd have made a really poor start to the season, with Pochettino replacing a side that is currently in the relegation zone and on just one Premier League win so far this season.
Red Devils fans will hope Pochettino can bring some better results and performances once he gets going at Old Trafford, and it seems Alderweireld expects he can do so by restoring more discipline and pushing for higher standards from the club’s players.
Toby Alderweireld gives insight into playing under Mauricio Pochettino
“If you don’t follow his plan, you’re not coming back any more. If you’re thinking about yourself, you’re gone.
“He’s straightforward, has his own ideas and maybe you agree with them or don’t, that’s up to you. That’s something United need – a big character, everyone in the same direction, following the plan and if not, no problem, you can go. He’s the main man.”
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This sounds like what United need to get back to the top, but of course it remains to be seen how well Pochettino’s methods will work.
The 54-year-old did well during his time at Tottenham, but he still never won a trophy, and most fans would probably agree that he hasn’t looked as impressive since his spell at Spurs.
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