Former Tottenham star warns some Man United stars will be "gone" under Mauricio Pochettino

Toby Alderweireld with Mauricio Pochettino during their time together at Tottenham (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has insisted that Manchester United’s players will need to be ready to adapt to Mauricio Pochettino or they’ll be “gone”.

The former Spurs centre-back was a key player for Pochettino during their time together in north London, and he has a good idea of what it takes to succeed under the Argentine.

Man Utd have made a really poor start to the season, with Pochettino replacing a side that is currently in the relegation zone and on just one Premier League win so far this season.

Red Devils fans will hope Pochettino can bring some better results and performances once he gets going at Old Trafford, and it seems Alderweireld expects he can do so by restoring more discipline and pushing for higher standards from the club’s players.

Toby Alderweireld gives insight into playing under Mauricio Pochettino

“You need to follow his plan,” Alderweireld told BBC Sport, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“If you don’t follow his plan, you’re not coming back any more. If you’re thinking about yourself, you’re gone.