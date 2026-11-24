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Manchester United have made signing a new striker one of their main January priorities as Mauricio Pochettino looks for a more dependable option while Benjamin Šeško remains sidelined.

United have struggled badly this season and currently sit near the bottom of the Premier League, making immediate attacking reinforcement increasingly important.

Šeško is not expected back until January at the earliest, while Joshua Zirkzee has failed to provide consistent goals in his absence.

Pochettino wants a new striker in January

According to The Times, Man United will prioritise a centre-forward when the January window opens.

Pochettino wants greater reliability through the middle and United now have several weeks to assess potential targets.

Monaco striker Folarin Balogun is among the options being considered. The 25-year-old worked under Pochettino with the United States national team and could be available, with Monaco open to a departure.

United’s need has been increased by Šeško’s fitness problems, but there is no suggestion the club have given up on the Slovenia international.

A recent CaughtOffside report carried an update from Fabrizio Romano confirming there is “zero chance” of Šeško leaving in January, while United still intend to bring in another striker.

Man United need competition for Šeško

That distinction is important.

Šeško is only 23 and remains a major part of United’s long-term plans. The problem is not necessarily his quality, but the lack of reliable cover when he is unavailable.

United therefore need a striker capable of contributing immediately without blocking Šeško once he returns.

That makes someone like Balogun particularly interesting. He already knows Pochettino, has experience in English football and could offer mobility rather than simply duplicating Šeško’s physical profile.

Ivan Toney is another option who would provide proven Premier League quality, although his wages and the structure of any deal would need careful consideration.

The worst outcome would be another huge January fee for a striker signed out of panic.

United need goals now, but they also need a coherent plan.

The sensible solution is competition rather than replacement: add a striker who can immediately help Pochettino, while continuing to develop Šeško as the long-term No.9.

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