(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Theo Walcott believes Arsenal could benefit from signing a striker in the mould of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the Leeds United forward enjoying an impressive career revival at Elland Road.

The 29-year-old has rediscovered his confidence since leaving Everton for Leeds in 2025, scoring 14 Premier League goals last season before continuing his good form this campaign.

His performances have also earned him a return to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad after several years away from the international set-up.

Calvert-Lewin backed for move to Arsenal

Speaking on talkSPORT, Walcott highlighted Calvert-Lewin when discussing Arsenal’s current centre-forward options.

“I look at someone like Dominic Calvert-Lewin,” Walcott said.

“I think he’s been outstanding this year. He’s the kind of number nine Arsenal could do with in this moment of time.”

Walcott’s comments come amid continued debate over Arsenal’s No.9 position.

Viktor Gyökeres has struggled to establish himself as an automatic starter this season, while Kai Havertz has regularly been preferred through the middle. Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, offers a more traditional physical presence and remains one of the Premier League’s strongest aerial forwards.

Interest in him is not limited to Arsenal. A recent CaughtOffside report revealed that Manchester United have also been monitoring the England international, although Leeds are working to secure him on an improved contract.

Arsenal need a different option

Walcott has a point about the profile Arsenal sometimes lack.

Calvert-Lewin would provide physicality, aerial threat and genuine penalty-box presence against opponents who defend deep. Arsenal frequently dominate possession, so having a striker capable of attacking crosses and occupying centre-backs could give Mikel Arteta another route to goal.

However, signing him as a first-choice striker would be a much bigger question.

Arsenal are building a squad capable of winning the Champions League and will probably target a younger, more complete forward if they invest heavily again.

Calvert-Lewin could make sense as an alternative option rather than the centrepiece of the attack.

Much would also depend on price. Leeds are keen to extend his contract and have little reason to sell cheaply after his resurgence.

Walcott’s argument therefore feels more convincing as a comment on the type of striker Arsenal need than necessarily the exact player they should sign.

Arsenal face competition from Liverpool and PSG for €60m-rated wide man