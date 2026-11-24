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Crystal Palace could yet hand Wilfried Zaha a remarkable third spell at Selhurst Park, with new manager Thomas Frank set to make the final decision over whether the free agent should be offered a contract.

The 34-year-old has been training with Palace since the summer after leaving Charlotte FC, but no agreement has been reached.

With the Eagles struggling badly for goals and Frank promised January backing, Zaha remains an option rather than the club’s automatic solution.

Thomas Frank will make final call on Zaha

According to Football Insider, Palace are prepared to leave the decision over Zaha in Frank’s hands.

The veteran winger knows Selhurst Park better than almost anyone, having come through the academy and made more than 400 appearances across two spells.

However, Palace are also exploring other attacking targets ahead of January, with their recruitment team determined not to rely purely on sentiment.

Zaha’s limited recent football is another factor. He managed only 13 MLS appearances during 2026 and has struggled for consistency since leaving Palace in 2023.

A fresh talkSPORT report also suggests Frank’s appointment may improve Zaha’s chances of returning, particularly because the winger previously had a difficult relationship with former Palace boss Pierre Sage during their time together at Lyon.

Zaha return makes sense for Crystal Palace

There is obvious romantic appeal in bringing Zaha home.

Palace have scored just 12 goals in their opening 11 Premier League matches, so adding an attacker with his history, personality and ability to create something from nothing is understandable.

But Frank should resist treating Zaha as the answer to Palace’s wider attacking problems.

At 34, he is unlikely to offer the intensity or durability required to carry a struggling Premier League attack every week. His role would need to be carefully managed.

That does not mean Palace should walk away. As a free agent, Zaha represents relatively low financial risk and already understands the club, supporters and league. He could provide experience, depth and occasional match-winning quality while Palace spend their January budget on younger, longer-term solutions.

If Frank believes Zaha can still contribute physically, offering him a short-term deal would be sensible.

The mistake would be expecting an emotional reunion to solve problems that require much broader recruitment.

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