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Tottenham Hotspur are keeping Samu Aghehowa on their radar as Roberto De Zerbi continues to explore options to strengthen his attacking department ahead of the January transfer window.

The Porto striker has attracted interest from the North London club, with the Spanish forward emerging as another option as Spurs look to add more firepower to their squad.

According to a transfer insider on X, Tottenham remain interested in recruiting a new centre-forward, although their exact plans for the winter transfer window are still unclear.

De Zerbi is understood to be keen on bringing in another striker, and Aghehowa is among the players the club admires. However, there is currently no indication that Tottenham have made a formal approach for his services.

Samu Aghehowa could be an interesting option for Tottenham

The 22-year-old has established himself as an important attacking figure at Porto since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2024.

Aghehowa has developed into a prolific goalscorer in Portuguese football, registering 49 goals in 85 appearances across all competitions for the club. His impressive return includes 25 goals during his debut campaign and another 19 strikes last season.

The Spain international possesses considerable physical strength, explosive acceleration and an excellent ability to occupy opposition defenders. His presence inside the penalty area could offer Tottenham a different attacking dimension.

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De Zerbi keen to strengthen his attacking options

Tottenham have already invested heavily in their attacking department, but De Zerbi appears keen to add another reliable goalscoring option.

Dominic Solanke remains an important part of the manager’s plans, but the club could benefit from more competition and depth in the centre-forward position.

Aghehowa’s goalscoring record makes him an attractive candidate, although Porto would understandably be reluctant to lose an important player.

Much will depend on Tottenham’s January transfer strategy, but the Spanish striker is certainly a name worth monitoring as Spurs assess their options.