(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Stade de Reims midfielder Yaya Fofana, with the highly-rated Ivorian reportedly keen on the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are considering midfield reinforcements as they look to improve their attacking options, and the 22-year-old has emerged as an interesting candidate after his impressive performances in France.

Spurs keen on Fofana move

According to a Footmercato report, Tottenham are keen to secure Fofana’s signature and have been closely monitoring his progress. The north London outfit reportedly sent representatives to watch him in action against Saint-Étienne as they continue assessing his potential.

The youngster has attracted considerable attention with his performances for Reims, registering 10 goals and three assists in 13 appearances across competitions this season. His attacking contributions have made him one of Ligue 2’s standout performers.

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Yaya Fofana could be an exciting addition for Tottenham

Fofana’s ability to operate in different midfield positions makes him an attractive option for Tottenham. He can contribute creatively while also providing a goal threat, adding another dimension to De Zerbi’s midfield.

James Maddison’s recurring fitness problems have created uncertainty surrounding Tottenham’s options in the attacking midfield position. Bringing in another technically gifted player could therefore benefit the Premier League side.

The Ivorian is reportedly attracted by the opportunity to play in England, which could encourage Spurs in their pursuit.

However, Reims are unwilling to sanction his departure during the January transfer window. The French club are also expected to demand a substantial fee, with Patrick Zabi’s €25 million transfer to Paris FC providing a reference point.

Tottenham may therefore have to wait until the summer before making a serious attempt to complete the signing.