Players of Tottenham Hotspur and players of Chelsea gather for the team huddles. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Joao Felix is attracting interest from five European clubs, with Chelsea and Tottenham among the sides considering a move for the Al-Nassr forward ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

The Portuguese international has been playing in Saudi Arabia since leaving European football in the summer of 2025, but a return to the continent could be on the cards amid growing interest in his services.

According to an exclusive report from 4-4-2, Napoli are currently showing the strongest interest in signing the 26-year-old. The Italian outfit are keen to strengthen their attacking options with a creative player who can contribute goals, and Félix is seen as a fit.

Chelsea and Tottenham keen on Joao Felix

Tottenham are also monitoring the situation, with the North London club potentially considering an approach in January. Several injury problems in their attacking department could force the Premier League side to explore the transfer market, and Félix has emerged as a possible solution.

The Portuguese attacker possesses the technical ability and versatility to operate in different attacking positions. His creativity and eye for goal could make him an attractive addition for Spurs as they look to maintain their recent improvement.

Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus are the other three clubs keeping tabs on the situation, although their interest is currently less advanced.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Al-Nassr demand €45m for Felix

However, securing his services will not be straightforward. Al-Nassr are reportedly demanding approximately €45 million to sanction his departure.

His contract is another complication, with an agreement in place that could extend his stay in Saudi Arabia until 2029 unless the club activates an early termination option before June 1, 2027.

Furthermore, Al-Nassr have already ruled out selling the forward during the January transfer window.

Félix is reportedly particularly interested in returning to Barcelona, having previously represented the Catalan giants. However, despite their interest, a reunion currently appears difficult to arrange.