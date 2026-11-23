(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly facing growing unrest in his squad, with several players unhappy with his training methods as tensions rise behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish tactician has endured a difficult start to his spell in charge of the Blues, and the situation has worsened after their disappointing 4-1 defeat to Leeds United in the Premier League.

According to a Football Insider report, sources close to the Chelsea squad say players are struggling to respond positively to Alonso’s approach at the Cobham training ground.

There are reportedly serious concerns about the atmosphere inside the dressing room, with members of the coaching staff also questioning the players’ commitment during the heavy defeat to Leeds.

Xabi Alonso facing growing pressure at Chelsea

The former Real Madrid manager has been in the job for only a few months, but his position is already under considerable scrutiny after a disappointing run of results.

Chelsea have managed just one victory in their previous five matches across all competitions, leaving them eighth in the Premier League standings.

Their defeat against Leeds was particularly damaging, with Emanuel Emegha initially putting the visitors ahead before the Blues collapsed defensively.

Goals from Noah Okafor, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brenden Aaronson completed a convincing victory for Leeds, while sections of the home support made their frustration towards Alonso clear.

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Chelsea consider potential alternatives to Alonso

The growing uncertainty surrounding Alonso has also raised questions about his long-term future.

Football Insider have reported that Chelsea are leading the race to appoint Como manager Cesc Fabregas should they decide to make a managerial change.

The former Blues midfielder has impressed in Italy, making him an attractive candidate for the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

Although Alonso was handed a four-year contract in the summer, he will need to improve results and restore harmony within the squad to ease the mounting pressure.