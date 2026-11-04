The embarrassing reason Chelsea star was handed a rare start vs Manchester United

Estevao Willian shoots at goal for Chelsea against Manchester United (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has not given Estevao Willian much playing time this season, but he felt safe enough to start him against Manchester United.

Rather damningly, from a Man Utd point of view, it seems that Alonso felt that Estevao would be able to handle this game even if he had some concerns about his physicality.

The Blues boss has been cautious about using Estevao so far this season, but he reportedly saw United as weak enough defensively for the young Brazilian to make an impact, according to the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old ended up having a good game, causing the Red Devils problems all day long and having a goal very harshly disallowed for offside after a VAR check.

Can Estevao Willian bounce back under Xabi Alonso?

Estevao joined Chelsea last season and made an immediate impression, having already been regarded as a huge prospect from his time at Palmeiras.

Still, his second season has proven more of a challenge, with Alonso favouring Cole Palmer and summer signing Morgan Rogers in his front three, while his use of three at the back and wing-backs also limits opportunities for more attacking players.

Estevao did well for Chelsea against United, though, so it seems clear that the occasional chance will be there for the youngster, and he’s surely done his best to give Alonso something to think about.

Embarrassment for Manchester United

Still, it’s embarrassing from a United point of view that Alonso felt they were a weak enough side that he could start someone who wouldn’t normally be trusted to make the first XI.

Michael Carrick’s side actually started the game at Stamford Bridge quite well, but were blown away in the second period.

United have since responded with a 3-2 win over Roma, but there’s still a lot of improvement required from these players if they are to be feared by rivals like Chelsea again.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust