"Major battle" - Liverpool & Chelsea among suitors for potential €80m transfer

Castello Lukeba in action for RB Leipzig (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly among the biggest suitors for the transfer of RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba.

Other top clubs such as Manchester United and Barcelona have also been mentioned as teams keeping a close eye on Lukeba’s situation at Leipzig, as per journalist Ekrem Konur.

We’ve previously seen Lukeba linked with big moves, with Man Utd also mentioned as having pursued him in the summer, when Football Transfers reported that he had an €80m release clause.

Now there’s been another update as Ekrem Konur has posted on X about clubs circling for Lukeba in what could end up being a major transfer battle for the Frenchman…

? #RBLeipzig RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba has emerged as one of the top defensive targets for several European giants. ? Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all reportedly considering the French defender as a priority option for… https://t.co/RxziVGd9gZ pic.twitter.com/H8qKJFureZ — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) November 6, 2026

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

“RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba has emerged as one of the top defensive targets for several European giants,” the Turkish journalist posted. “Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all reportedly considering the French defender as a priority option for their backlines.

“Lukeba’s athleticism, ball-playing ability and long-term potential continue to attract strong interest from across Europe. A major battle for Castello Lukeba’s signature could develop in the upcoming transfer windows.”

Where could Castello Lukeba end up next?

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, as Lukeba looks like he could certainly be a strong signing for the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Both of those clubs could do with bringing in a new centre-back, and we’ve been made aware of AC Milan’s Koni De Winter also being of interest, as reported exclusively via the Daily Briefing earlier today.

Lukeba is another option who’d surely help LFC as they look for a long-term replacement for the ageing Virgil van Dijk, while CFC look in need of upgrades on inconsistent performers like Wesley Fofana in their backline, while summer signing Maxence Lacroix has also had a mixed start and is now injured.

It seems inevitable that Lukeba will leave Leipzig at some point, with the Bundesliga side often tending to cash in on their star names at some point, and usually for a significant profit.

The 23-year-old should now be approaching his peak years, and he’ll surely be keen to represent a bigger club and perhaps test himself in the Premier League.