Defender sends message to Chelsea fans after difficult first months in England

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Marco Palestra has admitted he still has plenty of work to do after a difficult start to life at Chelsea.

The 21-year-old arrived from Atalanta in the summer with a strong reputation and became the first signing of Xabi Alonso’s reign, but injuries delayed his competitive debut.

He finally started in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Manchester United last weekend, although his performance drew some criticism for his defensive positioning.

Even so, Palestra remains highly regarded at Stamford Bridge and appears determined to prove why Chelsea invested heavily in him.

Palestra makes honest admission after slow Chelsea start

According to the Evening Standard, Palestra openly acknowledged that he needs to improve if he wants to become a success at Chelsea.

Reflecting on the moment he learned the move was happening, the Italian said: “I was just happy because, when I was young, I never thought I could be a Chelsea player.”

He added: “Now I am still happy, but I need to improve myself to win with this team.”

Chelsea paid around £45million to sign Palestra from Atalanta, while the defender agreed a six-year contract with an option for another season.

There was significant competition for his signature before Chelsea moved quickly to secure the deal, and CaughtOffside reported that Liverpool and Tottenham had also shown interest before he chose Stamford Bridge.

Blues should be patient with Palestra despite early criticism

Palestra’s first few months have not gone according to plan, but that does not mean Chelsea should be concerned.

His early-season injury disrupted the adaptation process, and Alonso himself admitted in September that Palestra had been frustrated after impressing during pre-season. The Chelsea boss also stressed that the youngster would get opportunities once fully fit.

The more important point is that Palestra has qualities Chelsea clearly value. He can play as a right-back or wing-back, can also cover on the left and offers the kind of tactical flexibility Alonso likes.

A CaughtOffside report from July also highlighted Alonso’s admiration for his versatility, physical strength and mentality.

For now, patience is the sensible approach.

Palestra has barely had a chance to build rhythm, and judging a 21-year-old after one difficult Premier League start would be premature. Chelsea signed him for his long-term potential, not instant perfection.

If he stays fit and adapts to the intensity of English football, the qualities that made him one of Serie A’s most exciting young defenders should eventually become far more obvious at Stamford Bridge.

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