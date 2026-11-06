Bayern Munich not set to rival Chelsea for exciting winger transfer

Desire Doue celebrates a goal for PSG (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly not currently expected to be in the mix for Paris Saint-Germain winger Desire Doue, who is also being linked with Chelsea.

Doue has been a star player for PSG and it surely wouldn’t make sense for them to sell the talented 21-year-old at this stage, when he looks like he’s only going to continue getting better and better.

Chelsea were recently linked with Doue by TEAMtalk, but Christian Falk has played down the prospect of Bayern being in the race for his signature in today’s CF Bayern Insider column.

This could perhaps be a boost for the Blues, but in truth, it doesn’t necessarily seem like it will ultimately make much difference, with TEAMtalk also having reported on Doue looking likely to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

Christian Falk on Desire Doue

Doue would surely be a fine signing for Bayern, but Falk has played down the links, saying: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich have joined Premier League clubs in holding interest in Désiré Doué.

“He’s a very exciting player, and Bayern tried to get him at Säbener Straße but it was too expensive at the time and he decided to go to Paris. It’s one of those transfers where you feel, if you couldn’t sign him as a young talent when everyone wanted him, you’re not going to sign him as a more seasoned professional.

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“He’s doing so well in Paris, and there’s just no chance of Bayern paying the price PSG would want (though they don’t want to sell him) for the attacker’s services.

“I’m very sorry, but it’s just too late to make this transfer for Bayern Munich. The silver lining, of course, is that Bayern caught on very early how good this player could be, so it’s clear that Bayern Munich’s instincts are very much on the money.

“However, they don’t have the money, like other clubs do, to stockpile players in this age range.”

PSG did well to snap up Doue when they did, and he’s gone on to become a star player for them, so any prospect of a transfer to other major clubs seems very slim right now, and will likely remain so for the foreseeable future.