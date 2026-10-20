(Video): PSG and Barcelona trade goals in Paris in Champions League thriller

Lucas Henandez heads in against Barcelona.

PSG – Barcelona lived up to the hype as a game between two great sides, with the action swinging both ways.

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We’d all been looking forward to PSG – Barca – and it delivered.

The home team had the better of the chances in the first half and took the lead despite some heroic goalkeeping from Javi Garcia in the Barcelona goal.

The breakthrough game from Desire Doue, who scored one of his now trademark no-backlift shots from outside the box with no backlift.

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

Désiré Doué with a brilliant strike from outside the box to get PSG ahead against Barcelona ??? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/SnDhgubIny — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2026

[Footage from TNT Sport]

Barca turn the tide and strike back

Barcelona struck back in the second half. Shortly after conceding a few good chances, the Catalan team sprung up the other end.

Just when they were starting to look a little out of ideas, young right back Xavi Espart surged forward on a run infield and played a one-two with Fermin.

The high PSG press was caught cold for a second, and the teenager was given a chance to shoot on goal. He blasted the ball past Matvey Safonov.

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

19-year-old Xavi Espart's first Champions League goal is an equaliser against PSG! ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/xLhDc8WGWv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2026

[Footage from TNT Sport]

Now Barcelona were ascendent, but it was PSG who took the lead again. A massive Lucas Hernandez header from a corner, perfectly placed into the far corner, put the Parisians back in front.

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

Lucas Hernández heads PSG back into the lead against Barcelona! ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/FhHMcqIMmy — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2026

[Footage from TNT Sport]

There was still plenty of time to play, and still plenty of time for more drama at the Parc des Princes, however.