Desire Doue, William Saliba, Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and Jonathan Clauss of France celebrate after winning the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly facing disappointment in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue, as contract talks between the French international and the European champions progress ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested in the 20-year-old, but PSG are increasingly confident they can secure the Champions League winner’s long-term future in Paris.

Desire Doue could be a dream addition for Arsenal

The Frenchman has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young attacking talents since joining PSG from Rennes in 2024. His technical ability, creativity, and versatility have made him a key member of Luis Enrique’s squad.

Arsenal are keen to strengthen their attacking options as Mikel Arteta looks to build a squad capable of competing for major honours. Doue’s ability to operate across the forward line would give the Gunners more flexibility, while his composure in possession could help them break down stubborn defences.

Chelsea and Manchester City have also monitored his situation, with all three Premier League clubs exploring the possibility of signing him. However, a transfer is becoming increasingly complicated as PSG work to extend his existing contract.

Bayern Munich are another club that admires the forward, having previously tried to sign him before he moved to Paris.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

PSG determined to keep Doue

However, Arsenal will struggle to convince the French champions to let him leave. Doue’s current contract runs until 2029, and PSG are determined to reward his progress with a new agreement that would keep him at the club well into the next decade.

The 20-year-old has become a central figure in Enrique’s attacking plans, with his versatility and ability to influence matches making him a valuable asset.

Negotiations over an extension are advancing, although an agreement has yet to be finalised. PSG’s determination to retain him represents a significant setback for Arsenal, who may need to explore alternative targets.

With Chelsea and Manchester City facing the same obstacle, the Premier League clubs could be forced to look elsewhere unless the situation changes considerably in the coming months.